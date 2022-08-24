St Joseph's team bag silver medal

The U-14 table tennis boys team of five student of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, namely Aditya Phondhi, Apporva Patial, Aman Garg, Angad Singh Kushwaha and Divpratap Singh won the silver medal in the interschool table tennis tournament of the UT, Chandigarh, held recently. The management and Principal of the school Monica Chawla applauded the efforts and motivated the young players.