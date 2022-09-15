St Joseph's teams win zonal tourney

The boys' volleyball team and girls' badminton team of St Joseph School, Surat Manauli, won the Zonal Sports Tournament, organised by the Punjab Government. The volleyball team comprised Simarjeet Singh, Jatin, Rajveer, Jatin, Gagandeep Singh and Manas. The players of the badminton team was represented by Simranjeet Kaur, Muskan Sharma, Aafreen Khan, Prabhjot Kaur and Komalpreet. The management and the staff members congratulated the coach and winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...