St Joseph's teams win zonal tourney

The boys' volleyball team and girls' badminton team of St Joseph School, Surat Manauli, won the Zonal Sports Tournament, organised by the Punjab Government. The volleyball team comprised Simarjeet Singh, Jatin, Rajveer, Jatin, Gagandeep Singh and Manas. The players of the badminton team was represented by Simranjeet Kaur, Muskan Sharma, Aafreen Khan, Prabhjot Kaur and Komalpreet. The management and the staff members congratulated the coach and winners.