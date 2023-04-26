St Kabir School, Karnal

The school organised Earth Week. Students participated in a range of activities such as best out of waste competition, model making and more. The school management also organised talks by environmental experts to enlighten the students on various environmental issues and their solutions. A special activity was conducted for junior students to understand waste segregation.
