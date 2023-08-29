St Luke's Senior Secondary School, Solan

The school organised the Yuvamanthan Model G20, a unique initiative for youth to excel in public speaking, diplomacy, and strategy. The summit witnessed the participation of all students and teachers. Twenty students acted as leaders of G20 nations. Addressing the students, chief guest Sister Laveena Pinto highlighted the opportunity for innovative ideas to shape a sustainable and inclusive world by saying “It’s our duty to work towards a sustainable future where everyone could live with peace and without any tensions towards to the climatic problems that we’re facing today”. The school’s Eco Club in charge Monika Sharma emphasised the college’s commitment to fostering practical discussions and nurturing essential skills in youth. Yuvamanthan Model G20 provides a significant learning opportunity for students to develop skills like public speaking, strategy building, team building and multilateral negotiations among others and contributes to a better world.

