St Luke's Senior Secondary School, Solan

The school organised Yuvamanthan Model G20, a unique initiative for youth to excel in public speaking, diplomacy, and strategy, recently. As many as 20 students acted as leaders of G20 nations. India’s assumption of the G20 presidency from December 2022 is a defining moment in its history, aiming to foster pragmatic global solutions and embody the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth – One Family – One Future), the theme of G20. Acknowledging the crucial role of India’s youth in an interconnected world, Yuvamanthan Model G20 (YMG20) provides a platform for their inclusion, amplifying their voices on socio-political issues. Addressing the students, the Chief Guest on the occasion, Sister Laveena Pinto highlighted the opportunity for innovative ideas to shape a sustainable and inclusive world. On this occasion, the Eco Club in-charge of the school Monika Sharma, emphasised the college’s commitment to fostering practical discussions and nurturing essential skills in youth.
