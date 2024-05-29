St Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan, conducts debate

On the occasion of Environment Week, Sankalp, the school’s Eco Club, organised a turncoat debate on the topic, “Preferring Ecology over Economy: Need of the Hour”. Judged by Shrey Gupta, Ashish Palyal, and Asha Sharma, the event engaged 350 students in activities that emphasised balancing ecological sustainability with economic growth. The judges praised the participants for demonstrating that ecological and economic considerations must coexist for sustainable progress. The debate was followed by a small workshop advocating sustainable practices. The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony where the best speakers were awarded for their outstanding performances.
