St Mary students dress as Lord Krishna and Radha

Students of St. Mary's School, Mohali, dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha added colour and joy to Janmashtami festivities at the school. A vibrant cultural programme featuring devotional songs, dances and engaging activities created a festive atmosphere. The celebration helped students understand the significance of Janmashtami and imbibe values of love, kindness, truth and righteousness. Chairman Rev. Fr. Aji K. Chacko and Principal Dr. Poonam Sharma appreciated the students' and teachers' efforts.

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