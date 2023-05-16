St Mary's Convent School, Kasauli

A two-day workshop on space exploration was conducted by Managing Director Ritesh Raj from Bhramann Educational Services Pvt Ltd. It was an honour to learn under the umbrella of Prakasha Rao PJVKS, a retired scientist from ISRO, who gave hands-on experience on satellite making, lunar eclipse observation, comet making, etc. The workshop gave students an opportunity to experience concepts taught in class in a practical way which helped them to develop a better understanding of space technology. It was indeed a fun-filled and knowledge-oriented programme to arouse interest in space activities for our young learners.