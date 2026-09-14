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Home / The School Tribune / St Mary’s School celebrates Teachers' Day

St Mary’s School celebrates Teachers' Day

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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St Mary’s School, Sector-46 B, Chandigarh, celebrated Teachers' Day with great enthusiasm and heartfelt gratitude to honour the dedication and invaluable contribution of teachers in shaping young minds. The celebration commenced with a warm welcome to the Chairman, Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, Principal Neha Kashyap, Management Committee member Santosh Chacko, guest of honour Kunhikrishnan, a renowned music director and composer, along with the teachers. The programme began with a prayer and ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by an inspiring thought and a soulful group song dedicated to the teachers. The teachers were then felicitated in recognition of their dedication, perseverance and valuable contribution to the academic and holistic development of the students. The Chairman addressed the gathering and expressed his appreciation for the sincere efforts and commitment of the teaching fraternity. The students presented a lively and thought-provoking skit titled "A day without teachers", highlighting the indispensable role of teachers in students' lives and society, followed by a solo dance performance by Krisha Kiran Acharya, student of Class VIII. The guest of honour, Kunhikrishnan, presented a special musical performance, adding warmth and delight to the celebration. The cultural programme continued with vibrant bhangra and group dance performances, adding energy and colour to the occasion. Following the performances, the guest of honour was felicitated with a memento by the Chairman as a mark of appreciation and honour for his presence and contribution. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Head Boy, Royce Thomas. The event culminated with the school anthem followed by the National Anthem.

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