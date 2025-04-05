St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school conducted its Orientation Programme, ‘Genesis’, to welcome and guide new students and parents into the school’s educational ethos. The event featured a warm welcome, followed by an insightful address by Principal Neha Kashyap, who emphasised the school’s commitment to academic excellence and character building. The orientation aimed to familiarise students with academic expectations, extracurricular opportunities, and the institution’s core values. Parents and students expressed enthusiasm, appreciating the supportive atmosphere and the school’s commitment to holistic education. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko extended his heartfelt blessings, encouraging students to embrace learning with dedication and perseverance. He emphasised the school’s vision of nurturing young minds with knowledge, values, and integrity, ensuring their holistic development. The event concluded on an inspiring note, leaving students and parents eager and confident about the journey ahead.