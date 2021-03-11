St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school gave a fond farewell to the school chairman Rev Fr Jacob George. The programme began with the prayer service. The teachers of the school presented a short cultural programme. The teachers thanked the chairman through their poems, speeches, songs and PPTs. School Principal Dr Martin Das Rao, in his speech, expressed gratitude towards the chairman for the guidance and support he has rendered to the institution during his tenure.
