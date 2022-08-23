St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

Students brought laurels to the school by winning medals in 1st Chandigarh State Javelin Throw Championship 2022-23 organised by Chandigarh Athletics Association. Mehak Yadav, a student of Class VI, won gold medal in U-12 girls category. Kushargra Tomar, a student of Class V, got silver medal in U-12 boys category. Jatin Sindhu, Vansh Yadav (U-12 boys category), Aksh Mor and Aneesh Yadav (U-0 boys). Shivam (U-4 boys) featured in the top ten positions. Chairman Fr. Aju Abraham congratulated the winners. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao also congratulated the winners.