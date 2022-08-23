St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

Students brought laurels to the school by winning medals in 1st Chandigarh State Javelin Throw Championship 2022-23 organised by Chandigarh Athletics Association. Mehak Yadav, a student of Class VI, won gold medal in U-12 girls category. Kushargra Tomar, a student of Class V, got silver medal in U-12 boys category. Jatin Sindhu, Vansh Yadav (U-12 boys category), Aksh Mor and Aneesh Yadav (U-0 boys). Shivam (U-4 boys) featured in the top ten positions. Chairman Fr. Aju Abraham congratulated the winners. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao also congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...