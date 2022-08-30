St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school, with the help of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh initiated an educational programme on Solid Waste Management. Shalini Chetal, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, and a team from MCC explained the importance of segregating biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable waste. They also motivated the students to take initiative to achieve the programme’s goal of decreasing the collected garbage in the city by atleast 50 percent. The students enthusiastically participated in the session.