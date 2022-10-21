St Mary's School, Chandigarh

An inter-house salad-making competition was held. The objective was to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness regarding the choice of food among the students. The participants explained the specialty of their salad and also the importance of including salad in the regular diet. The focus of the competition was not only the preparation of salads, but also upon the artistic presentation which carries an aesthetic aspect. Equal emphasis was laid on the hygienic considerations which were to be kept in mind. Shastri House and Nehru House got first and second positions, respectively.