St. Mary's School, Chandigarh organised 'Anti Cracker Campaign' by conducting a rally in the neighbourhood in an effort to encourage the locals to refrain from lighting fireworks during Diwali. The rally was flagged off by Dr. Martin Das Rao, Principal of the school to advocate the message — 'Let’s Celebrate Green Diwali'. The students motivated everyone to bring change and celebrate the festival in a new way where there can still be festivities and joyous feelings sans the use of firecrackers that add to pollution. Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham appreciated the concern of the students towards environment.
