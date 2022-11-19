St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

Punjabi week was celebrated at the school. The whole school reflected culture and heritage of Punjab through tableaux showing many things like chulha, pakkhi, chhajj, charkha, matki, phulkari and wheat stalk. Different competitions were also organised. The students spoke about the importance of Punjab — the land of five rivers. A tribute was paid to the great freedom fighters of Punjab. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao appreciated the efforts made by students. The students were inspired to read Punjabi literature.