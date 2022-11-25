St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

To give a platform to budding talent and showcase the skills of music and melody, an inter-school singing competition was organised by the school, in the memory of His Grace Job Mar Philoxenos, the former Metropolitan of the Discose of Delhi. Theme of the competition was ‘patriotism’. Many renowned schools of tricity participated in the competition. The judges for the event were: Vivel Sharma,Music Composer and Jaspreet Jassal, Assistant Professor of Music ( MCM college, Chandigarh). The eminent personalities from the field of music were impressed with the performances. YPS,Mohali, won the first prize, while St. Anne's School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize and Carmel Convent bagged the third prize. Chairman Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal Dr. Martin Das Rao congratulated the winners.