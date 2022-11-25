St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

To give a platform to budding talent and showcase the skills of music and melody, an inter-school singing competition was organised by the school, in the memory of His Grace Job Mar Philoxenos, the former Metropolitan of the Discose of Delhi. Theme of the competition was ‘patriotism’. Many renowned schools of tricity participated in the competition. The judges for the event were: Vivel Sharma,Music Composer and Jaspreet Jassal, Assistant Professor of Music ( MCM college, Chandigarh). The eminent personalities from the field of music were impressed with the performances. YPS,Mohali, won the first prize, while St. Anne's School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize and Carmel Convent bagged the third prize. Chairman Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal Dr. Martin Das Rao congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Was reacting to Manish Sisodia’s allegations
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...