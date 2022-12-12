St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school organised its Annual Day-cum prize distribution function, ‘Aureole’, recently. The students showcased their talent and skills through a cultural programme. Prizes were awarded to the outstanding students in academics and co-curricular activities. The Annual Day was graced by Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, Mayor of Chandigarh. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao presented the Annual Report highlighting the prominent achievements of the school in academics and co-curricular activities. The cultural programme included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to family values, patriotism, unity in diversity, parental love etc presented by the students. The performances enthralled everyone. The meritorious students were awarded for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. Cash prizes and merit certificates were awarded to the winners. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham congratulated and motivated the students to strive for excellence in a balanced and unified manner.
