St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Annual Day (Elementary and Primary Section), Aureole 2022: The free spirit flight of every child having a crown of light. The students showcased their talents in the form of spectacular extravaganza. The programme commenced with lighting of ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries followed by a prayer dance. The occasion was graced by Dr N Jayasankar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh. School Principal Dr Martin Das Rao presented the Annual Report of the school wherein he highlighted the achievements of the school in scholastic as well as co-scholastic areas. The stupendous cultural show presented by the students mesmerised the audience. The dance item presented on harmful effects of plastic and use of jute bags gave a social message to the gathering. The different social concerns were expressed through different dances. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham appreciated the efforts of the students.