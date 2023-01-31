St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Republic Day. The day started with the unfurling of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem and a march-past by students of all four houses. Students sang patriotic songs and presented their views through speeches.ChairmanFr Aju Abraham elaborated on the meaning of republic and urged students and teachers to be aware of their fundamental rights and duties. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao highlighted the importance of the day and eulogised the armed forces that constantly remain on guard to protect the nation from both natural and man-made disasters by mitigating crisis.