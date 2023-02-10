St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school bid farewell to the outgoing Class X batch. Chairman Father Aju Abraham and members of the management committee graced the occasion with their presence. They extended best wishes to students for making a mark in the world outside, while carrying forth the school motto of "By Love We Serve". Principal Martin Das Rao applauded the batch for being one of the brightest ones. He appreciated their efforts for participating in varied competitions and raising the bar of perfection. The highlight of the function was a cultural presentation. Students of Class IX put forth a mix of song and dance performances. Jiya Arora and Ojas Kumar were adjudged Miss and Mr St. Marian, respectively.
