St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school organised a science exhibition for Classes VI to X. The main aim of the exhibition was to explore and encourage scientific talent and creative thinking among children and to develop an understanding about the role of science and technology to meet the needs of the society. The working models prepared for the exhibition by the students reflected their innovative ideas, creativity and talent. Parents were also provided an opportunity to view it. The students explained the concept of their project/experiment to everyone and answered spontaneous questions. Chairman Father Aju Abraham surveyed the entire exhibition and took details from students about their models. Principal Martin Das Rao appreciated the efforts of the students.