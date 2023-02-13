St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school organised a science exhibition for Classes VI to X. The main aim of the exhibition was to explore and encourage scientific talent and creative thinking among children and to develop an understanding about the role of science and technology to meet the needs of the society. The working models prepared for the exhibition by the students reflected their innovative ideas, creativity and talent. Parents were also provided an opportunity to view it. The students explained the concept of their project/experiment to everyone and answered spontaneous questions. Chairman Father Aju Abraham surveyed the entire exhibition and took details from students about their models. Principal Martin Das Rao appreciated the efforts of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...