St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school organised graduation ceremony for students of the kindergarten wing. The ceremony began with a prayer and thereafter ‘young graduates’ introduced themselves confidently. Foot-tapping dance and song were presented by UKG students. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham wished the students all the best for their future endeavours. He complimented the graduates on their achievements and also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities and advised the parents to be patient with children and lead them by example. His invigorating words enlightened the audience. The efforts of teachers, hard work of the students and co-operation of the parents was appreciated by school Principal Dr Martin Das Rao in his address.
