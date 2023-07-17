St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

A special assembly on 'Van Mahotsav -- The festival of trees' was conducted by the Eco Club of the school with a motto of spreading the message of the importance of tree plantation. A plethora of events flooded the stage, beginning with a thought on environment. A speech on 'Significance of Van Mahotsav' was delivered. A song by the school choir enthralled the audience. Van Mahotsav was an endeavour to set alight the values of social responsibility in students towards safeguarding mother nature. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham planted a sapling and encouraged the students to preserve trees, which played a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance. He said it was the responsibility of each citizen not only to grow trees but also take care and protect them. The plantation drive went on with planting of medicinal, flowering and ornamental plants by the students. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao encouraged the students to take a pledge on saving the environment.
