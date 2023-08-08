St Mary's School, Chandigarh

An inter-class solo dance competition was organised by the school on the theme ‘Patriotism’. Students expressed their love for the country. The vivacious dancers set the floor on fire with their energetic performances and this was a reflection of their passion and hard work. The judges congratulated the winners and appreciated the performance of all the children and also encouraged them to participate more in such competitions to enhance their talents. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham attended the event and motivated the students to contribute their efforts to make India more prosperous. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao lauded the students for their hard work and adroitness in dance.