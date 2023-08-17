St. Mary's School, Chandigarh

Talented young minds of the school showcased their singing prowess in the inter-house patriotic song competition. With the theme of ‘patriotism’ the event represented the fervour of Independence Day. The competition witnessed an impressive array of heartfelt and evocative songs that left the audience spellbound. Students of Gandhi House begged the first position. The Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal, Dr. Martin Das Rao lauded the participants for their performances.
