St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic zeal by students and staff of the school. The students showcased their patriotism and pride for the nation through a series of spectacular dance, play, speeches and music performances. The students, dressed in the vibrant colours of the nation – green, white and saffron – performed a medley of heart-touching patriotic song. Students showed their skills of taekwondo. The celebration commenced with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by the march past by the four houses of the school, national anthem and the release of a myriad of Tricolour balloons into the sky. The chief guest was Rev Fr Dr Vivek Varghese and members of the management committee were present. He addressed the audience and shared details about the importance of colours of the national flag. Chairman, Rev Fr Aju Abraham exhorted the audience to be proud of their Indian heritage. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao encouraged the students to remain Indian at heart, whichever part of the world they decide to live in.