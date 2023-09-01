St Mary's School, Chandigarh

Aksh Mor, a student of the school, has won the bronze medal in the Second Chandigarh State Javelin Throw Athletics Championship. The event took place at the Sports Complex in Sector 46 B, Chandigarh. Chairman, Rev Fr Aju Abraham congratulated Aksh for his phenomenal achievement and appreciated him for his hard work, perseverance and dedication. “Aksh Mor’s success is a shining example of the talent and determination we foster at our school. We commend Aksh for his exceptional performance and wish him continued success in his athletic pursuits,” Principal, Dr Martin Das Rao remarked.