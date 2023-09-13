St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school concluded its grand Teacher’s Day celebrations, honouring the exceptional educators who play a vital role in shaping the future of students. Students, parents and staff came together to express their appreciation for the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the teachers. The celebration featured a variety of activities, including heartfelt speeches, students’ dance performances and play. Students danced with joy, showcasing their talent, while becoming perfect replicas of their beloved teachers on Teacher’s Day. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham expressed his utmost appreciation, stating, “Our teachers are the backbone of our institution, and their dedication is truly commendable.” Principal Dr Martin Das Rao remarked that Teacher’s Day is a time to honour and celebrate the exceptional educators who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of students.