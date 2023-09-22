St Mary's School, Chandigarh

Aksh Mor, won a gold medal in the javelin throw event for under-12 boys at the Chandigarh Sub Junior and Senior State Athletics Championship held at the Sports Complex, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham commended Aksh’s remarkable feat, saying, “Aksh Mor has brought great honour to St Mary’s School with his gold medal.”

Principal Dr Martin Das Rao also expressed his admiration over Aksh’s exceptional performance, stating, “Aksh Mor’s dedication and hard work have paid off splendidly.”