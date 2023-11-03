St Mary's School, Chandigarh

Anikait Pokhariyal, a talented skater from the school, has made his mark at the recently concluded Manav Mangal Skating Carnival. Anikait’s exceptional skills and determination led him to win a gold and a bronze medal in the highly competitive event. His impressive performance on the skating rink left spectators in awe and earned him well-deserved recognition. Rev Fr Aju Abraham, school Chairman, expressed his delight, saying, “Anikait’s achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We are proud of his accomplishments and wish him continued success in his skating journey.” Dr Martin Das Rao, Principal, praised Anikait’s perseverance and commitment to excellence.