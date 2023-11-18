St Mary's School, Chandigarh

In a strong display of commitment to environmental conservation and public safety, the school, organised an Anti-Cracker Rally which was flagged off by Dr. Martin Das Rao, Principal of the school. The rallysaw a remarkable turnout of students, teaching, and non-teaching staff, all united in their resolve to promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations and discourage the use of firecrackers. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham, in his opening address, emphasised the importance of responsible and sustainable celebrations during the festival of lights. He spoke passionately about the adverse environmental and health impacts of firecrackers, urging everyone to opt for noiseless and pollution-free festivities. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao shared his thoughts on the occasion, highlighting the school's unwavering commitment to creating environmentally conscious citizens. He stressed the significance of nurturing a sense of responsibility toward our planet and society.

The Anti-Cracker Rally, adorned with vibrant banners, placards, and resonant slogans, wound its way through the streets of Chandigarh, conveying the message of a green Diwali. Participants distributed pamphlets that outlined the harmful effects of firecrackers and provided suggestions for celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.