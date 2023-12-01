St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school organised the Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios Inter-School Debate Competition. The event welcomed illustrious schools from the Tricity, transforming the campus into a hub of lively discussions and spirited debates. St John’s School won the first position with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, achievement certificate and the most prestigious trophy. Banyan Tree won the second position with a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and a trophy. Manav Mangal Smart School won the third position with a cash prize of Rs 2,000 and a trophy. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao expressed their sincere appreciation for the commendable efforts of all participants.