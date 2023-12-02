St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Anikait Pokhariyal, a student of Class V-B of the school, clinched two silver medals and one bronze medal in the Roller Skating State Championship held at the Skating Rink in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Anikait has also earned the privilege of representing Chandigarh at the upcoming National Championship set to take place in Chennai. Commending Anikait’s accomplishments, Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao said, “Anikait’s triumphs are a testament to his dedication and the values we aim to instil in our students. Heartiest congratulations to him.”