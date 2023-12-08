St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Ayaan, a student of Class X of the school, won the third prize in web designing at the Bishop Gilbert Rego Memorial IT Carnival, an event held at St Anne’s School, Chandigarh. Competing against 25 peers from various schools, Ayaan’s prowess in web designing stood out, earning him third prize. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao congratulated Ayaan for this outstanding feat.