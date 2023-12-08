St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Ayaan, a student of Class X of the school, won the third prize in web designing at the Bishop Gilbert Rego Memorial IT Carnival, an event held at St Anne’s School, Chandigarh. Competing against 25 peers from various schools, Ayaan’s prowess in web designing stood out, earning him third prize. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao congratulated Ayaan for this outstanding feat.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent for fifth time in a row
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
The swearing-in ceremony is held at the Raj Bhavan where Miz...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton
They walked around and sprayed an unknown, aerosol-based, ir...