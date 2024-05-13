St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated Labour Day with a series of engaging activities dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions of workers. The event, which was celebrated with enthusiasm and reverence, served as a poignant reminder of the importance of labour rights and dignity of work. Throughout the day, students and staff joined hands to express gratitude to the school’s support staff acknowledging their tireless efforts in contributing to the smooth functioning of the school. Vibrant performances, heartfelt speeches, and interactive sessions enriched the occasion, fostering a deeper understanding of the significance of Labour Day. In a heart-warming gesture, gifts were presented to the supporting staff as tokens of appreciation for their dedication and hard work. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham expressed his profound gratitude to the workers, emphasising the pivotal role they play in the school’s ecosystem and beyond. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao, in his remarks, underscored the profound impact of the support staff’s dedication and selflessness on the school community, praising their unwavering commitment.

