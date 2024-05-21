St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Breaking barriers and showcasing brilliance, the school emerged as a beacon of innovation at Techfest 2K24. Hosted by St Soldier International Convent School and featuring participation from approximately 20 esteemed institutions, the event served as a platform for students to demonstrate their technological prowess and celebrate the essence of International Women’s Day. In a display of unparalleled talent and creativity, students from St Mary’s School captivated audiences and judges alike with their ingenuity and dedication. Umang Chandel, a luminary from Class VII-C, illuminated the stage by clinching the first prize in the fiercely competitive 3D designing competition, while Hashit Dhiman from Class IX-A, secured the second prize in the Blog War competition. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham, and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao, lauded Umang and Hashit for their exceptional performances, applauding their creativity, technical skills, and dedication to excellence.

