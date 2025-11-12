St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrate Gurpurb

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion. The assembly began with the recitation of ‘shabad gayan’, the sacred hymns of Guru Nanak Dev. The students, sang ‘shabad’ with devotion and fervour. The school principal, in her address, spoke about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting his message of love, compassion, and service to humanity. She emphasised the importance of following the path of righteousness and spreading love and harmony in the world. The Gurpurb celebration was a wonderful learning experience for the students, and it helped to reinforce the values of love, compassion, and service to humanity that Guru Nanak Dev stood for.

