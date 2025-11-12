DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrate Gurpurb

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrate Gurpurb

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6911c2033ee09 4.St . Marys School Chandigarh
Advertisement

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrated Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion. The assembly began with the recitation of ‘shabad gayan’, the sacred hymns of Guru Nanak Dev. The students, sang ‘shabad’ with devotion and fervour. The school principal, in her address, spoke about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting his message of love, compassion, and service to humanity. She emphasised the importance of following the path of righteousness and spreading love and harmony in the world. The Gurpurb celebration was a wonderful learning experience for the students, and it helped to reinforce the values of love, compassion, and service to humanity that Guru Nanak Dev stood for.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts