St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, celebrates Janmashtami

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Janmashtami. Tiny Tots showcased their talents through mesmerising dance performances and beautiful decorations. The event was a perfect blend of fun and learning, as the children learnt the significance of Lord Krishna’s birth and the values he embodied. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham expressed his delight at the enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao applauded the confidence and dedication of the little ones.