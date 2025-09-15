DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Mary's School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teachers' Day

St Mary's School, Chandigarh, celebrates Teachers' Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Mary's School, Chandigarh, celebrated Teachers' Day. The school function was graced by the presence of esteemed Committee member Santosh Chacko including the Principal and Rev Father Aji K. Chacko. During the ceremony, the Principal extended a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to the teachers for tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to students. The Principal acknowledged the crucial role teachers play in shaping young minds and fostering a love for learning. Rev Father Aji K Chacko delivered an inspiring message and highlighted the qualities of a real teacher He said a true teacher is one who has achieved the three Ls: being loved by children, creating livable classrooms and nurturing living children. His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasising the importance of teachers' roles in molding future generations. The celebration served as a fitting tribute to the hard work and commitment of the school's teachers and their invaluable contributions to the students' lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts