St Mary's School, Chandigarh, celebrated Teachers' Day. The school function was graced by the presence of esteemed Committee member Santosh Chacko including the Principal and Rev Father Aji K. Chacko. During the ceremony, the Principal extended a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to the teachers for tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to students. The Principal acknowledged the crucial role teachers play in shaping young minds and fostering a love for learning. Rev Father Aji K Chacko delivered an inspiring message and highlighted the qualities of a real teacher He said a true teacher is one who has achieved the three Ls: being loved by children, creating livable classrooms and nurturing living children. His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasising the importance of teachers' roles in molding future generations. The celebration served as a fitting tribute to the hard work and commitment of the school's teachers and their invaluable contributions to the students' lives.

Advertisement