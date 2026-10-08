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Home / The School Tribune / St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, hosts annual dance competition

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, hosts annual dance competition

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, hosted its annual dance competition, sponsored by Salamma Varghese in loving memory of Mohan Varghese. The event was graced by Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, Managing Committee Member Santosh Chacko, the panel of judges, and Principal Neha Kashyap, who appreciated the students for their impressive performances. Students from Nursery to Class V presented vibrant freestyle western dance performances, while students of classes VI to IX showcased their talent in classical dance. Jinsa Elizabeth George, Prince Dhiman, and Mona Rai served as the judges. The event concluded with the felicitation of the winners.

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