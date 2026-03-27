St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, hosts Graduation Ceremony

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, hosted its Graduation Ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of its young learners. The event was graced by dignitaries, proud parents, and staff members. The ceremony began with a soulful prayer song, followed by the symbolic lighting of the lamp. Principal Neha Kashyap welcomed everyone with an inspiring speech. The welcome dance mesmerised the audience, followed by the presidential address. The Principal shared anecdotes and felicitated the graduates of UKG-A and B. Hindi and English poems left the audience spellbound. An orientation for Class I students was also conducted. Chief guest Dr Nancy George, Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Chandigarh University, delivered an enlightening speech and was felicitated for her presence. The finale dance performance left everyone in awe. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and singing of the school anthem and national anthem.

Advertisement