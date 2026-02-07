St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, organises farewell ceremony

St Mary’s School, Sector 46, Chandigarh, organised a grand farewell ceremony to bid a heartfelt adieu to the outgoing Class X batch of 2025–26. The beautifully planned programme featured vibrant dance and singing performances that showcased the students’ talent and enthusiasm, while a graceful candle-lighting ceremony created an atmosphere of emotion and reverence. The highlight of the event was the two competitive rounds conducted for selected participants, which kept the audience engaged and excited. The prestigious titles were presented to the winners by Reverend Father Aji K Chako and Principal Neha Kashyap along with other management members. The titles winners were Prabhat Kumar Bhushan (Mr St Marian), Sonakshika Tomar (Ms St Marian), Hashit Dhiman (Mr Gentle), Kanan (Ms Gentle), Sehajpreet Singh (Mr Versatile), and Nishtha (Ms Versatile).

