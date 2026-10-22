St Mary's School, Chandigarh, organised a Mathematics and Science Exhibition to foster curiosity, creativity, logical reasoning and scientific temper. The exhibition was inaugurated by Principal Neha Kashyap. Students from classes I to X showcased working and non-working mathematical models based on numbers, measurement, time, temperature, coordinates, volume and shapes, among other concepts. Science exhibits included neuropsyche, sensor glasses, Li-Fi, water purification, lunar eclipses and rain detection. The exhibition promoted hands-on learning, innovation and the practical application of concepts among students.

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