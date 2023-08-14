St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, organises science quiz

To make students aware of the human body, combining biology and human anatomy, an inter-house science quiz was held by the school. Each house team has four participants, which included one student per class. The finalists were shortlisted through a preliminary round conducted in the form of a written test across classes. Each house exuberated confidence as they answered the questions posed to them while being cheered upon by their house mates from the audience. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao appreciated the participants for demonstrating their scientific knowledge, understanding and skills with a burst of energy and enthusiasm.