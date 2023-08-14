St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, organises science quiz

To make students aware of the human body, combining biology and human anatomy, an inter-house science quiz was held by the school. Each house team has four participants, which included one student per class. The finalists were shortlisted through a preliminary round conducted in the form of a written test across classes. Each house exuberated confidence as they answered the questions posed to them while being cheered upon by their house mates from the audience. School Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao appreciated the participants for demonstrating their scientific knowledge, understanding and skills with a burst of energy and enthusiasm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...