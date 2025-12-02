St Mary's School, Sector 46B, Chandigarh, hosted the Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios Memorial Inter-School Debate Competition, focusing on the topic "Is climate change the biggest threat to our future?" The event brought together students from leading city schools, who showcased strong research, persuasive skills and composure. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko emphasised the importance of critical thinking and responsible speech, while Principal Neha Kashyap praised participants' confidence and intellectual maturity. The panel of eminent judges commended the depth of arguments and originality of thought. After intense rounds of debate, Armeet Singh of St Anne's Convent School emerged as the winner, receiving a trophy and Rs 5,000 cash prize. Plaksha of St Xavier's Sr Sec School secured second position, earning a trophy and Rs 3,000 cash prize, while Koushal of Saupin's School won third position, being honoured with a trophy and Rs 2,000 cash prize. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, acknowledging every participant's effort and enthusiasm. The day celebrated not just victory, but the joy of learning, questioning and articulating ideas with conviction.

