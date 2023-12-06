St Mary’s School, Mohali

The school organised a special assembly on World AIDS Day. The assembly commenced with the school prayer, thought for the day and a speech. Class IX student, Ishita Dhiman, delivered the speech on the importance of the day. All the participants pinned red ribbons on their blazers to spread awareness about AIDS. The theme of the assembly was “We are the vehicle to change systematic injustices that continue to fuel HIV transmission”. School Principal Bijumon Thomas expressed his views to eliminate the chronic disease.
