St Mary's School, Mohali, applauds sports winners

St Mary’s School, Mohali, applauds sports winners

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
The school continues to soar high as its young champions make a mark with their remarkable achievements in sports. Gunreet Kaur (Class V-A) showcased remarkable skill and determination at the eighth Emerald Taekwondo Championship 2024-25, held at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, winning gold medal with her swift kicks and unstoppable spirit. Arshpreet Singh (Class IX-A) impressed everyone with his fiery bowling at the U-16 Sportswala Khelo Cup 2025, securing silver medal along with the Best Bowler Trophy, proving his mettle on the cricket field. These outstanding achievements reflect the holistic development and encouragement provided by St Mary’s School, where excellence is nurtured both in academics and co-curricular pursuits. Principal Bijumon Thomas applauded the efforts of Gunreet and Arshpreet and wished them continued success in their journey ahead.

