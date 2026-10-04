St Mary’s School, Mohali, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

St Mary’s School, Mohali, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with a special assembly commemorating the life, values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The programme featured an inspiring speech, a soulful song and a graceful dance performance, highlighting Gandhi’s timeless message of truth, peace, non-violence and simplicity. The students participated with great enthusiasm and confidence, presenting a meaningful tribute to the Father of the Nation. The assembly encouraged everyone to embrace Gandhian values and contribute towards building a peaceful and harmonious society.

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