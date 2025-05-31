St Mary’s School, Mohali, celebrates Mother’s Day

The school lit up with joy as the kindergarten section (Nursery to UKG) celebrated Mother’s Day with enthusiasm. The little ones charmed everyone with their dance performances and even took up anchoring duties, leaving the audience in awe. The celebration wasn’t just for the kids — mothers joined in the fun with lively activities like “Tongue Twister Bombing the City” and a stylish “Mother-Child Ramp Walk”. Exciting gifts were awarded to the winners. A special moment came with the “Mother of the Year” lucky draw, presented by Principal Bijumon Thomas. The programme ended on a patriotic note with the rendition of the national anthem, wrapping up a joyful and memorable day.

Advertisement